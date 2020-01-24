OWNDATA Trading Down 18.3% This Week (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. OWNDATA has a market cap of $360,432.00 and approximately $15,916.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00038340 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00322531 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011790 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002048 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007102 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

