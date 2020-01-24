Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital (LON:OXH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital (LON:OXH) declared a dividend on Friday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON OXH remained flat at $GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.53. Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50 ($0.66).

About Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital

Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Trust Plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to invest in start-up and early-stage technology companies in general located approximately 60 miles of Oxford. The Company’s objective is to continue to work with its investee companies to help them succeed and to seek exits as and when appropriate.

