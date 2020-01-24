P2P Global Network (P2PX) Market Capitalization Hits $48,243.00

P2P Global Network (CURRENCY:P2PX) traded up 76.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, P2P Global Network has traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar. One P2P Global Network token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinlim. P2P Global Network has a total market capitalization of $48,243.00 and $24,242.00 worth of P2P Global Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About P2P Global Network

P2P Global Network is a token. P2P Global Network's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,579,999 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for P2P Global Network is www.p2pglobal.io. The Reddit community for P2P Global Network is /r/p2pglobalnetworkio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

P2P Global Network Token Trading

P2P Global Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinlim. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as P2P Global Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade P2P Global Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase P2P Global Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

