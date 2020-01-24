PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at UBS Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s previous close.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,548. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. PACCAR has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $83.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Henricus M. B. Wolters sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $591,225.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,685.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $615,769.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,551 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

