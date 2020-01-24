Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million.

Shares of NYSE PCB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,120. Pacific City Financial has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64.

In related news, insider Justin Chon sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $33,692.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific City Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

