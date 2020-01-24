PAL Network (PAL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $56.00

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. PAL Network has a market capitalization of $188,984.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAL Network token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including DOBI trade, Kyber Network, DEx.top and CPDAX. In the last seven days, PAL Network has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PAL Network

PAL Network launched on January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAL Network’s official website is www.pal.network. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. PAL Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet.

Buying and Selling PAL Network

PAL Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, CPDAX, DOBI trade, DDEX, Bilaxy, IDEX, CoinBene and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAL Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAL Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

