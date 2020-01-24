Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $259,350.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 321,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,540.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PLMR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 687,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,169. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter valued at $39,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter valued at $226,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLMR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

