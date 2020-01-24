Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) versus Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Financial Review

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and Conifer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar N/A N/A N/A Conifer -10.07% -35.86% -6.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palomar and Conifer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Conifer $98.91 million 0.38 -$9.23 million ($0.44) -8.98

Palomar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conifer.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.9% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Conifer shares are held by institutional investors. 47.5% of Conifer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Palomar and Conifer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 6 0 2.86 Conifer 0 1 0 0 2.00

Palomar presently has a consensus target price of $47.60, suggesting a potential downside of 7.70%. Conifer has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.56%. Given Conifer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conifer is more favorable than Palomar.

Summary

Palomar beats Conifer on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage comprising hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. It markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 7,000 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

