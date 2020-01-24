Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.45% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of PAF remained flat at $GBX 11.90 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,000. The company has a market cap of $229.47 million and a P/E ratio of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Pan African Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 14.70 ($0.19). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.62.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

