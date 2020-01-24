Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.29. Papa John’s Int’l reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Papa John’s Int’l.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. CL King started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $66.14 on Friday. Papa John’s Int’l has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $107,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $102,216.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,134.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,100,552 shares of company stock valued at $119,676,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John's Int'l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

