Paragon One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.00 (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Paragon token can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, HitBTC and Tidex. Paragon has a market capitalization of $393,548.00 and $13.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paragon has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.96 or 0.03277106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00204392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00125489 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Paragon

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,199 tokens. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.