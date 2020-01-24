ParallelCoin Market Cap Reaches $165,741.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00006283 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $165,741.00 and $11.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00632969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007953 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030269 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.