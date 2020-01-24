Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $10.24 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.8% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,095,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.03. 426,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,526. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $263.35 and a 52-week high of $334.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

