Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

EEM stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.40. 4,989,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,872,250. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

