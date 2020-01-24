Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases 1,598 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,140 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,458 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 959,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,459,000 after purchasing an additional 759,435 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,736,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,547,000 after purchasing an additional 574,327 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,195. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $240.63 and a fifty-two week high of $305.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $1.4285 dividend. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

