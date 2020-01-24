Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases 2,875 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.5% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.85. 1,952,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,444,078. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $160.99 and a 1 year high of $225.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

