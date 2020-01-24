Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases 3,101 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 410.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.44. 1,211,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,837. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $313.56. The firm has a market cap of $137.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

