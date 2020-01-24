Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases 4,881 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.1% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,610 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,208,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,807,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,802,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,462,583 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average is $62.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

