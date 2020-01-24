PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) Major Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Purchases 2,214 Shares

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management acquired 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,674.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ alerts:

On Thursday, January 16th, Highbridge Capital Management bought 16,359 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $285,137.37.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Highbridge Capital Management bought 43,029 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $762,904.17.

Shares of PKD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,787. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $160.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 million. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKD. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the second quarter valued at $14,716,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the second quarter valued at $9,571,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the second quarter valued at $1,187,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ by 36.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 40,052 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the second quarter valued at $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ Company Profile

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.