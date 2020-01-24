ParkinGo Price Down 14% Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 14% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $2.38 million and $622.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001652 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00053411 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00073465 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,395.13 or 0.99619483 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00035434 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,100,093 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

