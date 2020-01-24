Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) PT Set at €17.90 by Nord/LB

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) has been given a €17.90 ($20.81) price objective by Nord/LB in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.27 ($25.90).

Patrizia Immobilien has a 12-month low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 12-month high of €24.34 ($28.30).

