Patron Market Cap Hits $68,386.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Patron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN, IDAX and Exrates. During the last week, Patron has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $68,386.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.25 or 0.03151886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00202318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029539 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00124498 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,561,769 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, HitBTC, IDAX, Exrates, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.