Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires 1,050 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 36.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.42. 1,019,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,773. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.45.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

