Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires 10,916 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,520,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $243,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 267,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,118,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 356.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,980,000 after buying an additional 110,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter.

IEF traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.45. 216,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,460. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.57 and a twelve month high of $114.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1564 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

