Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV grew its stake in AutoZone by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 85,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,531,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $27.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,140.04. 20,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,501. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $803.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,185.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,141.42. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.47 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

