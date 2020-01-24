Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires 195 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,380 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48,593 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,055.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,737,000 after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,662,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $820.74.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $10.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $869.60. 283,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $518.66 and a 1-year high of $887.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $844.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $809.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 79.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,996 in the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

