Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires 3,599 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $186,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $6,206,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,650,000 after purchasing an additional 363,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.70. 1,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,813. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.70. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $106.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.1451 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

