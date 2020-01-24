Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires 867 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,337,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,375,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 29,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,822,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,397,689. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.