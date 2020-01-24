Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Hess by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 274,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Hess by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,602. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of -97.44 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hess’s payout ratio is -135.14%.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,849,113.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.42.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.