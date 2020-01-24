Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 33,038 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000. Entergy accounts for 1.4% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 957.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.74. The stock had a trading volume of 73,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,359. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.27. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $130.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.86.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.73.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

