Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.65. 153,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,069. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

