Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $2.09 Million in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 377.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,952. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.23. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

