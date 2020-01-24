Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $2.09 Million in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 362.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 195.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 188.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan W. George sold 13,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,181,653.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $267,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,146 shares of company stock worth $8,961,613. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQR. ValuEngine cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.16.

NYSE:EQR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.75. The company had a trading volume of 60,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $685.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.85%.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

