Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $2.69 Million in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $685,359.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,287 shares of company stock worth $2,196,808 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.25. 128,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,808. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $102.82 and a 52-week high of $136.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.27.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus reduced their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

