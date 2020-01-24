Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $3.60 Million in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 266,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,806.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 652,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,971,000 after purchasing an additional 90,302 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

NYSE O traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $77.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,197. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion and a PE ratio of 59.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 85.58%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.