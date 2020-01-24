Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $3.92 Million Investment in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000. Nike comprises approximately 1.4% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Nike by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145,904 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 486,416 shares of company stock valued at $47,551,974. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

NKE traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.04. 417,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,559,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.62. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

