Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000. PACCAR comprises about 1.5% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2,645.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after buying an additional 105,016 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

In other PACCAR news, VP Henricus M. B. Wolters sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $591,225.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,685.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP T. Kyle Quinn sold 29,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $2,314,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,171.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,548. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average is $73.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

