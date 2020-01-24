Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,256 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 3,626.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.71. 351,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,271. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $44.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

