Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 58.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 40,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.78. 67,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.02 and a one year high of $160.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

In related news, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Argus raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.20.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

