Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,337 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,000. TransDigm Group makes up 1.4% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.08.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.37, for a total value of $5,488,263.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,999.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total transaction of $9,269,577.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,050 shares of company stock worth $54,926,407 over the last three months. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $656.73. The company had a trading volume of 28,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,919. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $589.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $344.61 and a 52-week high of $662.85.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $32.50 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.