Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 906 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 906 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,206,000. State Street Corp grew its position in NVR by 25.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVR by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,832,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in NVR by 358.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,807.24, for a total value of $5,493,847.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,261.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 7,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,436.92, for a total value of $24,618,657.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,014,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,760 shares of company stock worth $74,553,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of NVR from $3,725.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,799.83.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $27.21 on Friday, hitting $3,984.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,315. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,470.00 and a one year high of $4,050.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,815.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,645.69.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

