Patton Fund Management Inc. Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 101.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up 1.5% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 442.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.12. The stock had a trading volume of 191,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,630. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.14. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $101.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

