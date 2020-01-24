Patton Fund Management Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.4% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $147.97. 623,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,250,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $148.61.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

