Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $3.73 Million Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 91,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 1.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 276,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,422. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $42.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $957,109.23. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $100,098.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,873 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

