Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,568 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 242.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.51. 605,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,266. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $59.22.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

In other D. R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,457.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

