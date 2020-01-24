Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000. Incyte accounts for about 1.4% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 617.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $3,456,953.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,964.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,394,110. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INCY stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.71. The stock had a trading volume of 94,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,168. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.75.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INCY. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.18.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

