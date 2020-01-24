Paul A. Jalbert Sells 708 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $33,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Progress Software Corp has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 28.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 30.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

