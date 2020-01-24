PAWS Fund Price Reaches $0.0149 on Exchanges (PAWS)

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded up 46.6% against the US dollar. One PAWS Fund coin can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. PAWS Fund has a total market capitalization of $28,443.00 and $33.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $271.94 or 0.03197639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00202328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00124555 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAWS Fund Coin Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official website is paws.fund. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund. PAWS Fund’s official message board is medium.com/paws-animal-charity.

Buying and Selling PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAWS Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

