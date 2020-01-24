PAX Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.60 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for $1,586.01 or 0.19038710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $14.60 million and $212,142.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.81 or 0.05507631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026689 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00127578 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00033936 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 9,204 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

