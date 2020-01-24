PAXEX (PAXEX) Hits Market Cap of $5,857.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 33.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded up 87.3% against the US dollar. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. PAXEX has a market cap of $5,857.00 and $76.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005753 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.